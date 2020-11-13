Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, 140166 boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $75.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,086,307,000 after buying an additional 108,372 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,320,000 after buying an additional 47,990 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,404,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

