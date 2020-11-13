Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $82.00 at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.92. The stock had a trading volume of 279,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,571,434. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $75.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $59.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,627 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.