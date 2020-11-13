Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) PT Lowered to $9.00

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.29.

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $17.57. The stock has a market cap of $175.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

In related news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 7,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $89,250.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,426 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,341.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

