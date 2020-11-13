ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €16.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.81 ($18.60).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit