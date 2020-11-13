Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading 24% Higher

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares were up 24% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.97 and last traded at $48.84. Approximately 2,150,765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 603,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.40% and a negative net margin of 341.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $428,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,700. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.