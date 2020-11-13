Arjuna Capital Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arjuna Capital raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

V stock opened at $208.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.