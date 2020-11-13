Arjuna Capital Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Arjuna Capital raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.6% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

V stock opened at $208.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,572 shares of company stock valued at $24,727,719. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit