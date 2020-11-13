Armor Minerals Inc. (A.V) (CVE:A) Shares Gap Down to $0.85

Armor Minerals Inc. (A.V) (CVE:A) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.85, but opened at $0.62. Armor Minerals Inc. (A.V) shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a quick ratio of 67.85 and a current ratio of 68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 million and a P/E ratio of -168.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.65.

About Armor Minerals Inc. (A.V) (CVE:A)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

