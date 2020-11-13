Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Artemis Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

ARGTF opened at $4.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30. Artemis Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 39% strategic stake in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

