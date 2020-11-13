Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

A number of research firms have commented on ASMB. ValuEngine raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Earnings History for Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit