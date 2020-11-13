Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ASMB. ValuEngine raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.