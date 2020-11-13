At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) rose 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.63. Approximately 3,508,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 3,299,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

HOME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of At Home Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.02.

Get At Home Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $899.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 35.75%. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 13,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,040.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $71,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,003 shares of company stock worth $385,796 and have sold 366,330 shares worth $7,839,462. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in At Home Group by 38.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.