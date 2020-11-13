Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) Given a C$0.15 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

National Bank Financial set a C$0.15 target price on Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.10 price objective on Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of C$0.25.

ATH opened at C$0.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.79. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.10 and a 12-month high of C$0.64.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

