Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Announces Earnings Results

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a negative net margin of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.88. Athenex has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ATNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,150,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,866,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $19,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 2,036,941 shares of company stock valued at $22,465,436 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

