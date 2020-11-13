Atlantic Securities Downgrades Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Underweight

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $175.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $305.74.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $241.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.64. Biogen has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 108.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after buying an additional 566,347 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 413.3% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 423,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,199,000 after purchasing an additional 340,674 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 49.0% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 30,336.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 210,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,659,000 after purchasing an additional 209,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 148.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 326,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,461,000 after purchasing an additional 195,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.