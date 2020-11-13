Atlas Private Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

