Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Norman Michael Greenberg Sells 4,500 Shares

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Norman Michael Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 500 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $7,560.00.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $14.51 on Friday. Atreca, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $522.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -0.17.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Atreca by 723.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Atreca by 88.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

