AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

ATRC opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.74. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AtriCure from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 2,330 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,474 shares of company stock worth $1,553,271. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

