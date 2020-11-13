Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Cut to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

ACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$8.70 to C$6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$11.30 to C$10.25 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.72.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) stock opened at C$9.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.91. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a one year low of C$4.93 and a one year high of C$54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -0.28.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

