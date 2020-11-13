Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

CDMO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.35.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $493.01 million, a P/E ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 2.32. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 2.0% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,973,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 39,534 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 21.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 895,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 159,408 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 11.4% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 460,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 47,139 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 750.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 344,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

