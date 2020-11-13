AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2020

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.62. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Earnings History for AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit