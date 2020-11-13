AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AVROBIO stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $583.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.62. AVROBIO has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

