Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AXNX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.90.

AXNX stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.23.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $35.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2592.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,520.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 12,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $617,809.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,773.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,664 shares of company stock worth $3,092,300 over the last 90 days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

