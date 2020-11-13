AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Trading 8.9% Higher

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) traded up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. 585,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 438,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get AXT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $317.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.25 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $30,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 19,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $128,606.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,793.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,870 shares of company stock valued at $771,198 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 30,549 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AXT by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 12,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.