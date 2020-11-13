B. Riley Comments on TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriState Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.89%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on TriState Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $430.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TriState Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 517.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $76,104.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 213,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,086.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $158,281 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

