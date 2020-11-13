Baader Bank Reiterates “€26.00” Price Target for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN)

Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) in a report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.21 ($30.84).

JEN stock opened at €24.00 ($28.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 25.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.11. Jenoptik AG has a one year low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a one year high of €29.20 ($34.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81.

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

