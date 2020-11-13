Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.
Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 35.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth $166,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 62.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 60.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,263 shares during the period. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
Read More: Rule of 72
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.