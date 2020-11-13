Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $620.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.84 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 35.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter worth $166,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 62.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 60.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 122,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,263 shares during the period. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

