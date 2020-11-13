Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE SAN traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 228,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,847,854. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Banco Santander by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,798,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,176 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 247,836 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

