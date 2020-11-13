Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.00.
Shares of NYSE SAN traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 228,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,847,854. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.44.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.
Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.