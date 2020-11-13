Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.10

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$21.10 and last traded at C$87.27, with a volume of 1163860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$87.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$83.63.

Get Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$75.64. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion and a PE ratio of 12.47.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.57 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.9849173 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 60.49%.

About Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.