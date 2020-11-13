Barclays Analysts Give freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) a €21.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet AG (FNTN.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €20.85 ($24.52).

FRA FNTN opened at €17.02 ($20.02) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.29. freenet AG has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

