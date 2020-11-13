Barclays Downgrades Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ELAN. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Shares of ELAN opened at $29.91 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 9,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,019.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $284,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,612.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,580 shares of company stock valued at $804,696 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $1,445,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $265,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,672,000 after buying an additional 2,968,719 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,575,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 49.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 485,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 161,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

