Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.88.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,515.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3,094.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

