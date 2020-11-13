BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Lowered to Neutral at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BGNE has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BeiGene from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group downgraded BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded BeiGene from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BeiGene from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.85.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $283.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.64. BeiGene has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $322.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.20.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -18.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.27, for a total transaction of $1,301,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,206,612.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $14,235,604.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,689,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,891,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,102 shares of company stock worth $77,102,148. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in BeiGene during the third quarter worth approximately $16,663,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in BeiGene by 1.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BeiGene by 93.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BeiGene by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,172,000 after purchasing an additional 76,257 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

