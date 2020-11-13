Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Buys New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.04.

DIS opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a PE ratio of -218.58, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.