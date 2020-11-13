Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s share price rose 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 264,726 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average daily volume of 114,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCM. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigen.

