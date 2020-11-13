Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $63.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Benefitfocus’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BNFT stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $351.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Benefitfocus from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

