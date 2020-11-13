Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,202 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,669 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $60.79 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.05.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

