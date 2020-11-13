Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,503 shares of company stock worth $704,733 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.92. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp upgraded DTE Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.