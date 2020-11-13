Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after buying an additional 216,078 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 155.6% during the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.0% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% during the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HD opened at $276.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $297.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

