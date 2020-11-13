Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift acquired 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, for a total transaction of $250,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

HIG opened at $44.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

