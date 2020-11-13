Berman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $244.89 billion, a PE ratio of -218.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.41. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.04.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

