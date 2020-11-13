Berman Capital Advisors LLC Takes $48,000 Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 7,401.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 608,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 600,382 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 64,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,712,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In other Owl Rock Capital news, CEO Craig Packer acquired 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $247,158.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $593,715.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,690,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,770,079.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.28.

Shares of ORCC opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.