BetProtocol (BEPRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $125,312.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. BetProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $125,312.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00079246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00174572 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00027695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.90 or 0.00989446 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00265529 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About BetProtocol

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com . The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

BetProtocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

