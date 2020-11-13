Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stake Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Biogen worth $107,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIIB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Biogen by 108.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,087,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,778,000 after acquiring an additional 566,347 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 423,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,199,000 after purchasing an additional 340,674 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 715,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 30,336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 210,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,659,000 after purchasing an additional 209,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Biogen by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 326,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,461,000 after buying an additional 195,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Biogen from $282.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Biogen from $263.00 to $244.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.74.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $243.44 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

