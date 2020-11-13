Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $240.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BIIB. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Biogen from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $305.74.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $241.55 on Monday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.55 and a 200 day moving average of $283.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Biogen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Biogen by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Biogen by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

