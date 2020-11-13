BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BWA stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BorgWarner has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.40.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,500,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $600,482,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,346,000 after purchasing an additional 177,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,570,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,021,000 after purchasing an additional 467,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,620,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,117,000 after buying an additional 1,781,561 shares during the period.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.