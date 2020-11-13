Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.29) by C$0.96. The company had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$445.95 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BYD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$247.00 to C$249.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$235.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO) from C$233.00 to C$239.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$235.09.

TSE BYD opened at C$216.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.89. Boyd Group Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$125.01 and a 1-year high of C$231.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$203.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$201.59. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Boyd Group Services Inc. (BYD.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

