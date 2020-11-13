Bristow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VTOL) Major Shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus Sells 7,803 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VTOL) major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $179,469.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bristow Group alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 89,366 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $2,099,207.34.

On Friday, September 18th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 701,336 shares of Bristow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $16,530,489.52.

Shares of VTOL opened at $22.00 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $35.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.41.

Bristow Group (NASDAQ:VTOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.36).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Bristow Group by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 169.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 86,759 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 83.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 180,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 90.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,186,000 after buying an additional 1,164,110 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.