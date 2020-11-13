Brokerages Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will report $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.73. CDK Global posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $293,543.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,260 shares of company stock worth $152,657. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 15.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,034,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,528,000 after purchasing an additional 660,374 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,723,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,109,000 after acquiring an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 26.3% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,398,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 291,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 69.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,578,000 after purchasing an additional 517,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

