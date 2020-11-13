Brokerages Expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.16. DHT reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). DHT had a net margin of 36.38% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

DHT stock opened at $5.17 on Friday. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $756.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.11 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 336.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.