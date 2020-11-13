Brokers Offer Predictions for Amgen Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $4.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.26. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $16.73 EPS.

AMGN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.77.

AMGN stock opened at $235.80 on Friday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 180.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. BP PLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 90.2% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 111,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after buying an additional 53,056 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

