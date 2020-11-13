Brokers Set Expectations for Palomar Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Palomar in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.59. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $81.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.30. Palomar has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.14.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $1,314,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,733. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 31.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,234,000 after acquiring an additional 716,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 31.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,594,000 after acquiring an additional 315,266 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 87.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 535,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,889,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the second quarter worth approximately $19,490,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 80.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 162,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

