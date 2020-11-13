Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $65.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $72.29.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,244 shares in the company, valued at $24,886,754.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,169,861.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,303.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,439 shares of company stock valued at $6,944,331 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $363,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,875,000 after buying an additional 182,090 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 221.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

